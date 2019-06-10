How to watch Ubisoft’s E3 2019 press conference

Ubisoft will once again take the stage at E3 for its annual press conference where the company is expected to show off some of its latest games.

One of the only things we know for sure will show up up this year is Watch Dogs Legion, the third game in the open-world hacking series that will reportedly be set in a post-Brexit London. There’s also rumors of a new title called Roller Champions, a roller-derby themed multiplayer game that will probably show up, as well the recently announced Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

Unfortunately, the company has already confirmed that both the long-in-development Skull & Bones and even longer-in-development Beyond Good & Evil 2 will both be skipping the show this year, so anyone hoping for updates there will probably be disappointed.

Beyond that, though, the sky’s the limit: new Assassin’s Creed stuff? Something Rabbids related? Another Just Dance game? The return of Splinter Cell? We’ll have to wait until Ubisoft takes the stage on Monday to find out for sure. Here’s how you can catch all the action:

Date: Monday, June 10th

Starting time: San Francisco: 1PM / New York: 4PM / London: 9PM / Berlin: 10PM / Moscow: 11PM / Beijing: 4AM (June 11th) / Tokyo: 5AM (June 11th) / Sydney: 6AM (June 11th)

Keynote live stream: Ubisoft will be streaming the event directly on its site as well as on Twitch, YouTube, and Mixer