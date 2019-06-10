How to watch the E3 VR Showcase and the PC Gaming Show at E3 2019

Unlike most of the press conferences at E3, the PC Gaming Show and UploadVR E3 VR Showcase aren’t focused on a specific publisher. The inaugural VR Showcase — which UploadVR announced in April — kicks off early on Monday in Los Angeles. The PC Gaming Showcase, which has been around for a few years now, will follow later that morning.

The VR Showcase is supposed to feature 30 games, including some newly revealed titles for all the major VR headsets. VR giant Oculus is confirmed as a participant, and so are several other studios, including Budget Cuts developer Neat Corporation, Arizona Sunshine developer Vertigo Games, and Creed and Raw Data studio Survios.

After the VR showcase wraps up, we’ll be clicking over to the PC Gaming Show, which starts an hour later. PC Gamer has confirmed presentations about previously announced games like Borderlands 3 and Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2. Indie studios Annapurna Interactive and Fellow Traveller will make an appearance, and “a couple” of other unknown studios will have some surprise announcements as well. We’re also expecting to hear from Epic Games, which is sponsoring the show.

Date: Monday, June 10th

UploadVR E3 VR Showcase time: San Francisco: 9:00AM / New York: 12:00PM / London: 5:00PM / Berlin: 6:00PM / Moscow: 7:00PM / Beijing: 12:00AM (June 11th) / Tokyo: 1:00AM (June 11th) / Sydney: 2:00AM (June 11th)

UploadVR E3 VR Showcase live stream: Watch UploadVR’s event on YouTube.

PC Gaming Show time: San Francisco: 10:00AM / New York: 1:00PM / London: 6:00PM / Berlin: 7:00PM / Moscow: 8:00PM / Beijing: 1:00AM (June 11th) / Tokyo: 2:00AM (June 11th) / Sydney: 3:00AM (June 11th)

PC Gaming Show live stream: Watch the PC Gaming Show live stream on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.