How to watch Square Enix’s E3 2019 press conference

Square Enix’s E3 presentation will hopefully fill the giant, superhero-shaped hole in our hearts as the company gears up to debut the first look at Marvel’s Avengers.

The game, first announced in January 2017, is being developed by Crystal Dynamics, the Square Enix-owned studio best known for its work on the most recent Tomb Raider series. Both Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix have been relatively quiet since then, but they confirmed last week that gameplay footage and more details would be announced at E3.

Tune into Square Enix Live E3 2019 for the worldwide reveal of Marvel’s Avengers.



️ The event - complete with closed captions – begins June 10 at 6PM PT: https://t.co/KNimbY3Ze7 #SquareEnixE3 #Reassemble pic.twitter.com/zYibKtcPS1 — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) May 29, 2019

Those details should include whether superheroes will be playable, which heroes and villains are in the game, and whether it ties into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The game is being made in partnership with Marvel Entertainment, not Marvel Studios. The MCU’s current phase came to an end this past April with Avengers: Endgame. Square Enix’s Avengers game could tie into the Infinity Saga, but it’s unclear right now.

It’s not all Avengers news, though. Square Enix may bring the long-awaited Final Fantasy VII Remake that was first announced at E3 in 2015. Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers will also make an appearance as will Dying Light 2, according to official tweets. Expect one or two unannounced IPs to make an appearance, too.

How to watch:

Date: Monday, June 10th

Time: San Francisco: 6PM / New York: 9PM / London: 2AM (June 11th) / Berlin: 3AM (June 11th) / Moscow: 4AM (June 11th) / Beijing: 9AM (June 11th) / Tokyo: 10AM (June 11th) / Sydney: 11AM (June 11th)

Live stream: Watch Square Enix’s live stream on YouTube, Twitch, and directly on Square Enix’s page