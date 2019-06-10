Samsung’s CRG5 is a curved, G-Sync compatible, 1080p gaming monitor

Samsung has announced the new CRG5 gaming monitor at E3 2019, its first to ship with compatibility for Nvidia G-Sync via the latest graphics card software. That means that if you use a GTX 10-series or RTX 20-series Nvidia graphics card, the monitor can eliminate screen tearing and display smoother, higher-fidelity visuals.

The CRG5 features a curved, 27-inch 1,920 x 1,080 VA panel with wide viewing angles, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 4ms response time. At $399, it’s rather expensive for this set of features, however. Acer’s ED273 matches Samsung’s new monitor almost to a tee for a far lower price of $229.99.

Meanwhile, if you want a 1440p monitor and are all right with abandoning the CRG5’s slim-bezeled design and 240Hz refresh rate, the Acer XZ321Q features a curved 32-inch 1440p VA panel with 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It currently costs $489, but its bigger screen and higher resolution make it a much better value.

Samsung’s new monitor may end up being better than these two options once we spend more time with it, but its somewhat high price isn’t a great look if you’re window shopping. Given that the CRG5 starts well above competing G-Sync compatible monitors, it might be best to wait for its price to drop after it releases in July.