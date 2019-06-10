Watch the first trailer for Square Enix’s Avengers game, coming on May 15th, 2020

Square Enix’s Avengers game finally has a trailer, revealed this evening during the publisher’s E3 2019 press conference. The game was first announced two and a half years ago, when Marvel Entertainment revealed it was working with Square Enix and its studios Eidos Montréal (Deus Ex) and Crystal Dynamics, the developer behind the Tomb Raider reboot. News about the title has been sparse in the years since, but tonight we got our first look the superhero game and a lot more details.

Notably, the character models for the Avengers are drastically different than their Marvel Cinematic Universe counterparts. So no Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark or Chris Evans as Captain America. Instead, Crystal Dynamics has created custom looks for each character. The plot line seems to very loosely borrow some narrative threads from Marvel films like Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War. In the game, the Avengers are blamed for an attack and question the responsibility and accountability of superheroes in modern society. Yet it sounds like the storyline will be unique to the Marvel universe.

A-Day changed everything. But that's not where this story ends. Together with @SquareEnix, we’re excited to unveil Marvel's Avengers! Play the Beta first on PS4, pre-order here, and #Reassemble on all systems May 15, 2020: https://t.co/tYW1kCs5ry #EmbraceYourPowers #PlayAvengers pic.twitter.com/67nC3Fs2Gw — The Avengers (@Avengers) June 11, 2019

Among the playable characters includes Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. Crystal Dynamics as recruited some notable voice acting talent, including Troy Baker and Nolan North, to voice the five heroes. The studio says the game will have four-player, online co-op play, and there will also be numerous games in the series, with a multi-year planned for the narrative. The game will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia, and it’s releasing on May 15th, 2020.