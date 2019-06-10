Apple’s website says the Mac Pro will come out in September

A pop-up on Apple’s website says that the new Mac Pro will be released this September, which is a more specific time frame than the “fall” launch window Apple announced at WWDC last week. 9to5Mac was the first to spot the September date, which can be accessed by clicking the “notify me” button above the Mac Pro on Apple’s homepage.

It’s unclear how accurate the new release information is. If you head to the Mac Pro’s dedicated page, the “notify me” button still brings up a message that says the machine will launch “this fall.” We have contacted Apple for more details and will update this piece if we hear back.

Along with its release date, we’re also hotly anticipating more information on the Mac Pro’s price. We know that the machine will start with a base price of $5,999, but we’ve got no official information on how much its premium configurations will cost. Our own estimations put the cost of a fully equipped Mac Pro at almost $35,000, so don’t hold your breath if you’re hoping to buy one of these for personal use.