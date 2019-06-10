Netflix has renewed Love, Death and Robots for a second season

Netflix announced it has renewed Love, Death and Robots for a second season. The first season, which debuted in early 2019, featured 18 short films and, uniquely, Netflix even switched up the episode order for some viewers.

Per a tweet from Netflix’s See What’s Next Twitter account, Jennifer Yuh Nelson will be the supervising director on all of the upcoming episodes. Variety notes that Yuh Nelson’s directing pedigree includes episodes from the animated Spawn series, Kung Fu Panda 2, Kung Fu Panda 3, and The Darkest Minds.

As for how many episodes we can expect or when they’ll be available, Netflix hasn’t shared additional details. If the second season of Love, Death and Robots is anything like the first, it will likely be based on existing short fiction. And with that in mind, there’s a lot of ripe source material. The Verge’s Andrew Liptak pulled together 17 science fiction stories that could make for an entertaining second season.