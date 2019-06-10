The 9 biggest announcements from Ubisoft’s E3 2019 press conference

Ubisoft’s E3 keynote had it all: dogs, roller derby, and a mockumentary about game development. While there were plenty of expected and familiar faces, like Watch Dogs Legion and a tense-looking new Rainbow Six, the publisher also detailed a new TV show from the creator of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, a Netflix movie, and even a PC subscription service. If you missed the event live, here are all the biggest announcements.

Last year’s Greek epic Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is getting some very cool new features. The most surprising is a “story creator,” which essentially lets you design your own quests using a web-based tool. Even better? It’s out today for free in open beta. Meanwhile, later this fall the game will be getting a “discovery” mode, which looks identical to the excellent educational mode from Assassin’s Creed Origins.

We knew it was coming, but Ubisoft finally revealed the third Watch Dogs game, which shifts the setting to a near-future, post-Brexit London. The big twist, though, is that you can assume control over virtually any character in the game, letting you build up a diverse squad of vigilante hackers. Watch Dogs Legion launches next March — and you can check out our hands-on impressions right here.

Jon Bernthal is in the new Ghost Recon

We already knew Ghost Recon Breakpoint was in the works, but Ubisoft revealed a nice surprise at E3: Walking Dead and Punisher star Jon Bernthal will play a prominent role in the game. He even appeared onstage with a very good dog. Breakpoint will be launching on October 4th.

Perhaps the most unexpected announcement of the E3 keynote was that Rob McElhenney, creator of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, is making a comedy series about game development. It’s called Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, and it’s coming to Apple TV, though it’s not clear exactly how Ubisoft is involved.

Rainbow Six Quarantine is the next game in the series

Ubisoft also teased the next Rainbow Six game, a co-op experience slated for release next year. It’s called Quarantine, and is described as “a squad-based survival FPS” that’s being created by a brand-new team at Ubisoft’s Montreal studio.

Yet another PC game subscription is in the works. At E3, Ubisoft unveiled UPlay Plus, which will cost $14.99 a month and will get users access to more than 100 Ubisoft titles, including DLC. It’s launching on September 3rd.

We haven’t heard much about the Jake Gyllenhaal-led film adaptation of The Division for some time. But today Ubisoft provided an interesting update: the film is coming to Netflix. Still no release date, though.

It wouldn’t be a Ubisoft keynote without an unexpected new game, and this year the honor falls on Roller Champions. It’s a competitive multiplayer roller derby game with a futuristic vibe, and it’ll be free to play when it launches.

Gods & Monsters looks gorgeous

The team behind Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is working on something very different. While that game explored Greek history, their next project is a smaller game called Gods & Monsters, which delves into Greek mythology. It looks stunning, and it’ll be out on February 25th, 2020.