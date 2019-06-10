Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is getting a story creator mode, and it’s out now

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is getting a story creator mode, allowing players to create their own quests and share them with other players.

The mode uses a web-based tool to create narrative driven quests, according to a Ubisoft blog posted ahead of the company’s E3 presentation. There are six different quest objectives for players, including “assassination, rescue, or visiting a specific place,” according to the blog. Once the objective is chosen, people can create their own unique dialogue and path options. Players will also be able to use characters from Odyssey in their own stories. The quests that are created can be “shared and played on any platform, even if the creator and player are using different systems,” according to the blog.

Ubisoft also announced today that Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece. Similar to what Ubisoft did with Assassin’s Creed Origins and Ancient Egypt, players will be able to explore ancient Greece in the new mode without having to worry about coming into contact with enemies. Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece “features 300 stations where players can take guided tours to learn more about Ancient Greek philosophy, war, daily life, mythology, and architecture.”

The story creator mode is accessible now as an open beta for Odyssey owners now. Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece will be available later this fall. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It will also be available for Google Stadia when it launches.