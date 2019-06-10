 clock menu more-arrow no yes

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator is making a mockumentary about game development

McElhenney stars as an egotistical creative director

By Megan Farokhmanesh

The creators of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and developer Ubisoft have a new show coming to Apple. Rob McElhenney took the stage at Ubisoft’s E3 press conference today to announce the news: a comedy called Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet.

Mythic Quest is set in a game studio and follows the team behind a wildly popular massively multiplayer online game. McElhenney stars as egotistical “visionary” creative director, Ian Grimm.

The show was created by McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz.

