Microsoft now allows Xbox players to pick any gamertag they want

Microsoft is expanding its Xbox gamertag system to allow players to pick any name they want. The software maker is using a similar system to what is used on Steam, Discord, or Battle.net, and it will mean Xbox Live gamertags will include a # number after them if they’ve already been taken.

The entire structure is changing today, and up to 12 characters can be used for the new gamertag system. If you prefer your existing gamertag then you don’t need to change it, and you won’t get a number added to the end of your name. If you do decide to switch the first change will be free, and $9.99 thereafter. You can change your Xbox gamertag right here.

Microsoft is also expanding the gamertag system to support more character scripts, which means you’ll be able to pick a name in more than 200 different languages. Microsoft has a full FAQ list for any questions around the changes, but they’re rolling out today on the new Xbox app and Xbox Game Bar for Windows 10 and will arrive on consoles and mobile apps later this year.