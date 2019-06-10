The 7 biggest announcements from Square Enix’s E3 2019 press conference

After a disappointing showing last year, tonight at E3 Square Enix had a lot to show off. Top of the list were two long-awaited, somewhat mysterious games: Final Fantasy VII Remake and Avengers. We now have release dates for both, and trailers that show off how they’ll really play. Additionally, Final Fantasy VIII is finally getting some love, while the franchise’s music is now readily available on streaming platforms. Here’s everything you may have missed.

Square Enix spoiled the news of Final Fantasy VII Remake’s March release date last night, but today we got a better look at the game itself via a trailer. It includes a lot detail on how the more action-oriented combat will work, but more importantly, it introduces fan favorites Tifa and Sephiroth.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles is getting remastered

FFVII isn’t the only Final Fantasy game to get excited about. Square Enix also showed off more of the remastered edition of Crystal Chronicles, which originally released on the Nintendo Gamecube. In addition to a fresh coat of paint, it will also introduce online multiplayer. The remaster is coming to a wide range of platforms, including PS4, Switch, iOS, and Android, sometime this winter.

A first real look at the Avengers

We knew Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal were working on an Avengers game, but years after it was first announced, we still hadn’t seen the game. That changed tonight, with a new trailer that showed the actual game, and its cast of heroes, complete with a new, post-MCU look. The game is launching next May.

Final Fantasy music is now streaming — and maybe more

OK, so this one technically slipped out a few days ago, but Square Enix gave us a few more details on its foray into streaming music. Right now you can listen to a huge amount of Final Fantasy music, but the company says this is only the “beginning.” Hopefully that means the magnificent Chrono Cross soundtrack is on its way.

Outriders is a new co-op action game from the creators of Bulletstorm

People Can Fly revealed the studio’s first new game in quite some time, and it’s a co-op action game for up to three players. Called Outriders, it’s “set in an original dark and desperate sci-fi universe,” and features drop-in, drop-out co-op play. It’s expected to launch next summer.

The black sheep of the FF family finally got some love at E3 tonight. Square Enix announced that the oft-ignored Final Fantasy VIII will be making its way to the PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and Steam later this year.

With Oninaki studio Tokyo RPG Factory shifts to action

Tokyo RPG Factory has carved out a niche making classic-style JRPGs like I Am Setsuna and Lost Sphear, but the studio’s third release changes things up a bit. Oninaki is an action RPG, and one with an appropriately solemn setting, as you play a character “whose duty is to usher lost souls into the next world.” The game will be out on the Switch, PS4, and Steam on August.