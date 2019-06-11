How to watch Nintendo’s E3 2019 presentation

Nintendo will be sharing its biggest E3 announcements during a Nintendo Direct video presentation on Tuesday morning.

Last year’s Direct focused largely on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but we’re hoping to see Nintendo cover a lot more ground for 2019. We’re told that we shouldn’t expect a new version of the Switch console, but it could be a good show nevertheless given its large roster of in-development games. Animal Crossing is expected to play a major role in its showing, as are Pokémon Sword and Shield, and other titles slated to release in 2019. This includes Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening remake.

Of course, we hope to see more than just those games. Perhaps we’ll get an update on the rebooted Metroid Prime 4 that shifted development studios in early 2019? Also, given that Joker from Persona 5 is a fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, perhaps we’ll also get confirmation that a port of the PS4 exclusive RPG is coming to the Switch. Personally, I’m hoping Nintendo will announce support for SNES and N64 titles on its Nintendo Switch Online service.

It’s also Nintendo’s first E3 Direct following the retirement of Nintendo of America’s beloved president Reggie Fils-Aimé. It’s likely that his successor, Doug Bowser, will make some sort of appearance, but those are obviously some big shoes (and memes) to fill.

Following the Direct, Nintendo will begin its Treehouse segment, which is where you’ll see live demonstrations of the the newly announced games, as well as interviews with key staff responsible for making them. And, if it’s anything like what we’ve seen from previous years, Nintendo may tuck in a few smaller announcements into the Treehouse segment to keep viewers on their toes.

How to watch:

Date: Tuesday, June 11th

Time: San Francisco: 9AM / New York: 12PM / London: 5PM / Berlin: 6PM / Moscow: 7PM / Beijing: 12AM (June 12th) / Tokyo: 1AM (June 12th) / Sydney: 2AM (June 12th)

Live stream: Watch Nintendo’s live stream on YouTube or Twitch.