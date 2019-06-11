Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s next character is Dragon Quest XI’s hero

The steady wave of new fighters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate continues, and this time, the Nintendo Switch game is getting some Dragon Quest flavor. At its E3 2019 Nintendo Direct presentation today, the company revealed that the next DLC character for the game will be Dragon Quest XI’s unnamed hero. (He’s referred to simply as “hero” in the trailer.) The Akira Toriyama-designed protagonist will join an ever-growing cast, which most recently added Joker from the cult RPG Persona 5.

DQXI first launched on the PS4 and PC back in August, marking something of a return to form for the long-running role-playing series. It’s also making its way to the Switch soon; a new version, complete with optional 8-bit graphics, will hit Nintendo’s console on September 27th. As for the game’s lead, he’ll be joining the cast of Smash Ultimate sometime this summer.