Netflix’s Dark Crystal prequel is getting a turn-based strategy game on the Switch

Not long ago, we got our first look at Netflix’s prequel to Jim Henson’s classic film The Dark Crystal. Now comes something much more surprising: the movie is getting a game tie-in in the form of a turn-based strategy game for the Switch. Called Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, the game was revealed this morning at Nintendo’s E3 2019 presentation. It looks just as you’d imagine based on the title: players control squads of units, pulled from the Dark Crystal’s fantasy universe, making moves across a grid-based battlefield. It’s being developed by BonusXP, the same studio behind the Stranger Things tie-in games. Age of Resistance Tactics will be launching sometime later this year.
