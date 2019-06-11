The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening on Switch launches in September

One of Nintendo’s most anticipated games finally has a release date. At its E3 2019 presentation today, Nintendo revealed that The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening will debut on the Switch on September 20th. First announced back in February, Link’s Awakening is a remake of the 1993 Game Boy classic of the same name. A new trailer released today not only gives a better look at the adorable visuals, but it also provides a few new details about the game itself. Most notably, the Link’s Awakening remake will include a new mode where you can build and design your own dungeon to explore, using a variety of pre-made rooms and items.
