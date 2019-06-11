 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Witcher 3 is coming to the Nintendo Switch

New, 1 comment
By Andrew Webster

CD Projekt Red’s open-world classic The Witcher 3 is going portable. Today, Nintendo revealed that the game, which first launched in 2015, will be available on the Switch later this year. It’ll be a “complete edition,” so players will get access to the base game as well as the handful of subsequent expansions. The Witcher 3 joins a growing list of older games that are finding new life on Nintendo’s portable / console hybrid, including the likes of Skyrim, LA Noire, Dark Souls, Diablo 3, and, most recently, Dragon’s Dogma.

In this Storystream

E3 2019: all the news from gaming’s big week

View all 70 stories

Next Up In Gaming

This Article has a component height of 1. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...