The Witcher 3 is coming to the Nintendo Switch

CD Projekt Red’s open-world classic The Witcher 3 is going portable. Today, Nintendo revealed that the game, which first launched in 2015, will be available on the Switch later this year. It’ll be a “complete edition,” so players will get access to the base game as well as the handful of subsequent expansions. The Witcher 3 joins a growing list of older games that are finding new life on Nintendo’s portable / console hybrid, including the likes of Skyrim, LA Noire, Dark Souls, Diablo 3, and, most recently, Dragon’s Dogma.
The acclaimed open world adventure and winner of over 250 Game of the Year awards, #TheWitcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition, comes to #NintendoSwitch! Take your steel and silver swords anywhere you want when the game launches in 2019. pic.twitter.com/JD1bzB5jU8— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 11, 2019
