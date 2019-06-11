Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the Switch is delayed until March 2020

Nintendo had some bad news at its E3 2019 presentation: Animal Crossing’s debut on the Switch has been pushed back until next year. This morning, the company revealed that the new game, called Animal Crossing: New Horizons, will now launch on March 2nd, 2020, as opposed to its original 2019 date. “We must ask you to wait a little later than we thought,” the company said in a statement.

On the plus side, we did get our first proper look at the new life sim game, which shifts the setting to a deserted island. The goal, as ever, is to build a home and life for your character, and it looks as though animal neighbors will move in as you clean up the island. Crafting, which is a big component of the mobile game Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, also looks like a significant feature, with players able to make their own tools and other items.

For Animal Crossing fans, it’s an announcement with mixed feelings. On one hand, New Horizons looks great, but you’re going to have to wait just a bit longer to experience it.