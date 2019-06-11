Poshmark is moving beyond fashion to sell home goods

Commerce platform Poshmark is launching a new Home market today, allowing users to sell home decor products like wall art, bedding, bath, and storage organization. It’s the first time that Poshmark, which lets users buy and sell new and used clothes on the site and its iOS and Android app, has expanded past its fashion and makeup categories. The Home market joins other markets like Women, Men, Kids, and Boutique where users can browse featured listings presented in an Instagram-like feed.

A big part of Poshmark’s appeal is the social aspect — users are encouraged to leave comments under listings, and share other sellers’ “closets,” or profiles. In that way, it’s closer to personality-driven platforms like Etsy, or its more millennial counterpart Depop, than eBay. Poshmark takes a flat-rate fee of $2.95 for items sold under $15, and a 20 percent cut for sales over $15. Once a sale is made, customers can send out their packages with a pre-paid shipping label (free for items under five pounds). The straightforward selling process makes Poshmark an easy way for people cleaning out their closets to make a quick buck, and has attracted 40 million users to the platform.

Although the Home market launches officially today, users have been able to start uploading listings to the home goods category for the past week. For the 5 million users who sell items on Poshmark — including full-time Poshmark sellers who have turned their closets into a steady source of income — the expansion is an opportunity to grow their businesses and sell more types of items.