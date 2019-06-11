The gold version of the OnePlus 7 Pro is now available

OnePlus has announced that the gold color version of the OnePlus 7 Pro is available to purchase in the US and Canada starting today. Dubbed “almond,” this color joins the mirror gray and nebula blue models already available. It has the same glossy finish as the mirror gray model, as opposed to the matte finish of the nebula blue, and has an off-white back with a polished gold metal frame.

That could make the almond OnePlus 7 Pro a little easier to handle than the blue model, since it should be a little less slippery. It’s still a big phone, though, and you’ll probably want a case for it either way. Unlike the other colors, the almond OnePlus 7 Pro comes in just one configuration: 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $699 directly from OnePlus.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is one of the most impressive smartphones released this year, with a unique, high-refresh display, excellent performance, and a versatile camera system. But it’s also had its share of bugs and issues since its release, which OnePlus has said it will address with software updates. Still, it’s hard to beat the OnePlus 7 Pro’s bang for the buck, even if it’s more expensive than prior OnePlus devices.