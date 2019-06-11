E3 2019: 15 best trailers from the show

Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077; Lil Jon’s “Let’s Go” playing throughout Gears 5; a new adorable droid in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. These were just a few of the best moments that helped make incredibly fun and memorable trailers at this year’s E3.

Without Sony, the show itself was a little slow — but surprise appearances from beloved actors like Reeves, Jon Bernthal, and Rob McElhenney more than made up for it. Well, them and some pretty cool gameplay footage debuted by Ubisoft, Microsoft, Square Enix, Nintendo, and EA.

From our first look at Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers game to a very cool new preview of CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077, here are the best trailers from E3.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

A single-player, narrative-heavy game from Respawn Entertainment, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order follows a surviving Padawan after the events of Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith.

The Outer Worlds

GhostWire: Tokyo

“After strange disappearances hit Tokyo’s population, it’s up to you to uncover the source and purge the city of a strange, new evil. Armed with your own mysterious spectral abilities, you will face down the occult, unravel conspiracy theories and experience urban legends like never before. Don’t fear the unknown. Attack it.”

Deathloop

Deathloop is the next game from Dishonored and Prey developers Arkane. Think Hitman meets Dishonored, and what you have is a wicked-looking game about assassins.

Cyberpunk 2077

We already know quite a bit about Cyberpunk 2077, but the new trailer gives us even more of a glimpse into the neon-infused future that players will soon inhabit. Oh yeah, there’s also Keanu Reeves.

Gears 5

I’m all-in for a trailer set to Lil Jon’s “Let’s Go” in 2019.

Halo Infinite

Blair Witch

Remember The Blair Witch Project? Remember thinking, “Wow that was terrifying! At least I’ll never experience that!” Well, now you can. Thanks, Microsoft.

Bleeding Edge

Bleeding Edge is a multiplayer game designed around teams of four featuring an array of bizarre characters. It’s the newest game from Ninja Theory, which was acquired by Microsoft last year.

Watch Dogs: Legion

Watch Dogs: Legion allows you to recruit and play as anyone you see in the iconic city of London. Every single character in the open world is playable, and everyone has a backstory, personality, and skill set that will help you personalize your own unique team. Bring your characters online and join forces with friends to take back London in four-player co-op missions, end-game challenges, and daily events. Welcome to the Resistance.

Marvel’s Avengers

Just a couple of months after letting us process the events of Avengers: Endgame, Square Enix and Marvel Entertainment are giving us a new Avengers adventure. Almost everyone is here (sorry, Hawkeye), and introduces a new story campaign for Avengers fans to explore. Although none of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s actors are returning to voice these versions of their characters, heavyweights like Nolan North and Troy Baker are in.

Final Fantasy VII Remake

We’ve seen quite a bit from Final Fantasy VII Remake at this E3, but the trailer shown at Square Enix’s press conference is one of the most intriguing looks at how the developer and publisher is approaching one of its most beloved games.

Outriders

Outriders is a brand-new co-op shooter from People Can Fly and Square Enix. It has giant monsters, burning lands, and a badass main character. What more do you need?

Nintendo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo is finally giving players what they’ve asked for year after year after year: a fresh look at a new Animal Crossing game. Unfortunately, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is delayed until 2020, but it looks incredibly charming.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel announcement

An official sequel to Nintendo’s Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is officially in development. Get hype.