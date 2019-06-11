Fujifilm is bringing back monochrome film

Fujifilm has announced that it’s re-entering the black-and-white film market after stopping production more than a year ago. A new film, Neopan 100 Acros II, is being developed following feedback from, and I quote from the press release, “millennials and GenZs,” who the company describes as “the new film enthusiasts.”

Acros is an iconic brand that Fujifilm also uses for a monochrome film simulation in its well-regarded X-series digital cameras. Neopan 100 Acros II will be available in both 35mm and 120 formats, and Fujifilm says its Super Fine-Σ technology gives it finer grain and sharpness than the original Neopan 100 Acros. Fujifilm will start selling it in Japan this fall and bring it to other markets based on demand.

The news is notable because film photography enthusiasts have grown used to expecting bad news from basically every announcement out of companies like Fujifilm, which is one of the only remaining manufacturers. Earlier this year Fujifilm announced an across-the-board 30-percent price hike of its photographic film products, and often discontinues products altogether — as was the case with its monochrome line last year.