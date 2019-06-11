Xbox Project Scarlett: everything we know about Microsoft’s next console

Microsoft has announced its next-generation console, codenamed Project Scarlett. It will debut alongside a new Halo Infinite game in fall 2020, and Microsoft is promising its next console will have 8K support, SSD storage, and ray-tracing graphics. Scarlett will also support existing Xbox One games, controllers, and accessories. Microsoft is also planning to keep the optical disc drive, and support four generations of Xbox games through backward compatibility. While rumors have suggested Microsoft will launch two next-generation Xbox Consoles in 2020, Microsoft is only talking about Project Scarlett for now. Follow along for all the latest news and rumors for Xbox Project Scarlett.
Jun 10, 2018, 5:53pm EDT
Jun 10, 2018, 5:53pm EDT
June 11
Microsoft’s new Project Scarlett Xbox will support Xbox One controllers and accessories
The new Xbox Elite 2 controller will work just fine
June 10
Microsoft ends Xbox backward compatibility, but Project Scarlett will run Xbox One games
No more Xbox 360 and Xbox additions to the catalog
June 10
Microsoft’s Project Scarlett Xbox console will have an optical drive
Physical media will live on in the next console generation
June 9
Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox: 8K graphics, SSD storage, and ray-tracing for 2020
Project Scarlett arrives in fall 2020
December 18, 2018
Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox is codenamed Anaconda
Two new consoles reportedly arriving in 2020
July 24, 2018
Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox will focus on ‘XCloud’ game streaming
An XCloud service is on the way
June 12, 2018
Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox reportedly arriving in 2020
Codename Scarlett could include a family of Xbox devices
