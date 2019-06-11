Xbox Project Scarlett: everything we know about Microsoft’s next console

Microsoft has announced its next-generation console, codenamed Project Scarlett. It will debut alongside a new Halo Infinite game in fall 2020, and Microsoft is promising its next console will have 8K support, SSD storage, and ray-tracing graphics. Scarlett will also support existing Xbox One games, controllers, and accessories. Microsoft is also planning to keep the optical disc drive, and support four generations of Xbox games through backward compatibility. While rumors have suggested Microsoft will launch two next-generation Xbox Consoles in 2020, Microsoft is only talking about Project Scarlett for now. Follow along for all the latest news and rumors for Xbox Project Scarlett.