The past is not what it seems in the latest Frozen II trailer

Disney’s back with another trailer for Frozen II, the sequel to its earworm-inducing animated blockbuster that hints at Elsa’s larger magical destiny to save her kingdom.

Like the first teaser, the new trailer is remarkably light on details for the film. The darker tone is still here, with nary a singing snowman in sight. (There are no songs at all, actually, despite that fact that, like its predecessor, Frozen II will become a musical.) “We have always feared that Elsa’s powers were too much for this world,” Ciarán Hinds’ troll character Grand Pabbie intones. “Now, we must hope they are enough.”

It seems that Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, and Olaf will be traveling “north, across the enchanted lands,” to protect Arendelle from some unknown threat — perhaps the source of the strange pink fire seen in the trailers or the newly revealed stone giants seen lumbering around. There’s also a spectral horse made out of water ice? It’s unclear.

The official description for the film provided by Disney gives a bit more of a straightforward idea of what the movie will be about: “Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom.” It implies that the film will explore the origin of Elsa’s abilities.

All will presumably be revealed when Frozen II hits theaters on November 22nd.