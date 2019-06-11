Amazon’s Restaurants delivery service is shutting down

Amazon will wind down its Amazon Restaurants delivery service in the US at the end of this month, reports GeekWire. Combined with its closure in London last year, this means that Amazon’s Uber Eats rival will officially be no more. “As of June 24th, we will discontinue the Amazon Restaurants business in the US,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement to GeekWire.

Amazon Restaurants initially launched in Seattle back in 2015, before expanding to as many as 20 cities in the US and internationally to London. In its statement, Amazon said that the “small number of employees affected by this decision have already found new roles at Amazon, and others will be provided personalized support to find a new role within, or outside of, the company.” The company also confirmed it’s shuttering its workplace lunch delivery service, Daily Dish, on June 14th.

Amazon recently invested in Deliveroo, a rival delivery company

The news of the closure of Amazon Restaurants will be good news for Uber, which GeekWire notes listed Amazon’s service as a competitor to its own Uber Eats service during its IPO. Uber Eats has grown massively since it was launched in 2015, and the company is currently testing integrating it into its main ride-hailing app.

Amazon isn’t withdrawing from the food delivery market entirely. It still sells nonperishable food from its main online store, and it also delivers groceries from Whole Foods in certain locations in the US. It also runs its AmazonFresh service, which costs an extra $14.99 per month on top of Prime. Amazon has tested making grocery deliveries directly to the trunks of Fresh customers’ cars. But its takeout delivery ambitions now appear to be focused outside of the Amazon brand after it recently invested in Deliveroo amid reports that its attempt to buy the delivery company had fallen through.