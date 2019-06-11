Nintendo is working on a full sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Nintendo has announced that it’s working on a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the Nintendo Switch, in a surprise announcement at the end of the company’s E3 presentation.

The news was accompanied by a short teaser, which showed the return of the iterations of both Link and Zelda from the previous title exploring a cave, before encountering what looks a whole lot like the corpse of Ganondorf himself beneath Hyrule Castle.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched alongside the Switch, and has gone on to become one of the most acclaimed games of all time, so news of a sequel is exciting, to say the least.

Unfortunately, other details — including a release window — have yet to be announced.