iMovie for iOS adds a green screen feature

The latest update for Apple’s iMovie for iOS gives the video-editing app a green screen feature, 80 new soundtracks, ClassKit support, and more.

Plenty of other video-editing apps offer green screen functionality, but it’s nice to have the option available within iMovie. The feature lets you remove anything in the background that’s green or blue, and you can adjust the effect with a 4-point mask as well as its strength. To test this out, I took a video from my trip to Hawaii and added it as a green / blue screen over a clip of my beloved Popplio doll. iMovie erased the blue from my video of the beach and sky, making it look like a giant Popplio is terrorizing Hawaii. The magic of video editing!

Additional features include the ability to drop in images with transparent backgrounds and use photos as overlays to create effects like picture-in-picture and split-screen. With these features, plus the upcoming iOS 13 finally letting users rotate videos right from the Photos app without the need for a third-party app, it looks like Apple is paying attention to simple features for the casual video editor.

The free update is out now. You can check out the full list of new features below.