Konami announces TurboGrafx-16 Mini console

Konami has announced the latest in the slew of shrunk-down retro consoles, the TurboGrafx-16 Mini. Six games have been announced so far for the system, which will be released in Japan as the PC Engine Mini and in Europe as the PC Engine Core Grafx. It’ll have two USB ports for controllers and support a five-way multiplayer adapter.

The games announced so far are:

R-Type

New Adventure Island

Ninja Spirit

Ys Book I & II

Dungeon Explorer

Alien Crush

Other versions of the system have different games announced so far. For example, the PC Engine Mini is confirmed to include Castlevania classic Dracula X: Rondo of Blood.

The original PC Engine was designed by Hudson and manufactured by NEC. It was released in Japan in 1987, and the US-focused TurboGrafx-16 followed in 1989. The PC Engine did pretty well in Japan but the TurboGrafx-16 failed to make much impact in the US.

Konami was one of the biggest supporters of the platform and ultimately acquired Hudson, meaning the mini console shouldn’t have much trouble securing a strong lineup of software. No word on how many games there will be in total, though, nor on pricing or a release date. Konami says that information will come soon.