New Stranger Things mobile game will feel familiar to Pokémon Go players

Finnish developer Next Games is partnering with Netflix for a Stranger Things mobile game that should appeal to Pokémon Go fans.

Simply called Stranger Things, the ‘80s cartoon-inspired game is described as a location-based puzzle RPG. Players will be able to walk around the Upside Down and “work with fellow fans to fight back its emerging evils,” according to a press release. Next Games is using Google Maps integrations so players can explore their own neighborhood with friends.

“Our core focus will be to deliver on Stranger Things’ rich and intense themes like friendship and supernatural adventure, and translate these into snack-sized entertainment on your mobile device,” Teemu Huuhtanen, CEO of Next Games, said in a press release.

Next to Pokémon Go developer Niantic, Next Games is one of the foremost leaders in licensed, location-based games. The team also developed The Walking Dead: Our World, which uses Google Maps to create location-based gameplay objectives. Next Games’ Stranger Things is also completely separate from two previous Stranger Things games, which were in development with Telltale Games. Neither came to fruition after the company shuttered its doors suddenly last September.

Next Games’ Stranger Things is set to arrive in 2020 on iOS and Android. Stranger Things’ third season will hit Netflix on July 4th.