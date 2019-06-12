We’re all going to die — what happens to our Facebook accounts?

This week on Why’d You Push That Button?, Kaitlyn Tiffany and I think about death. This slightly dark episode marks the start of our three-part miniseries, Death Online, which, as you can probably guess, tackles how the internet changes how we (and our things) die. This episode is about planning for our deaths. Yes, we know we should make a will and think about our physical assets, but for this episode, we’re focused on our digital assets. What happens to all of our Instagram posts? What happens to our accounts? Does someone know our passwords?

We chat with a bunch of people who have thoughts, including Cat Frazier of the Animated Text accounts on Tumblr, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, as well as Tim Herrera, the Smarter Living editor for The New York Times. We also chat with an estate planner who specializes in digital assets law, Megan Yip, and a Why’d You Push That Button? listener named Jon who has thought deeply about his death plan.

