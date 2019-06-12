Apple and Microsoft collaborate on new iCloud for Windows app

Apple and Microsoft have been working together on a new iCloud app for Windows 10. While iCloud has always been available on Windows, this new app is available in the Microsoft Store and includes a sync feature that’s based on the same tech behind OneDrive’s Files On-Demand feature. This means you can now access iCloud files on a Windows 10 PC without them having to be fully synced to a PC, thus saving disk space.

A placeholder of the file itself will be downloaded, and when the file is fully accessed or a folder is marked for sync it will download the entire contents. iCloud will also be integrated into File Explorer within Windows 10, with separate folders for apps like Keynote, Numbers, and Pages. You’ll be able to access documents stored on iCloud Drive, images from iCloud Photos, Mail, Contacts, Calendar, Reminders, and Safari bookmarks.

It’s surprising and encouraging to see both Microsoft and Apple work closely together on a Windows app, especially as Apple has used Microsoft’s latest Windows APIs for cloud storage sync. This could signal hope that Apple’s TV and Music services may eventually appear on Windows in the future. The new iCloud app for Windows is available immediately in the Microsoft Store.