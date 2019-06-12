PlayStation 5: everything we know about Sony’s next console

Details are finally starting to emerge about the PlayStation 5, Sony’s unimaginatively named successor to the PlayStation 4. The next-generation console is expected to offer a huge leap in power over Sony’s existing machines. It will have a new eight-core AMD CPU based on AMD’s new 7nm Zen 2 architecture, and a custom GPU based on its new Radeon Navi hardware. These chips will bring a host of benefits, including support for up to 8K graphics, ray tracing, and 3D audio. Sony is also promising faster load times thanks to a built-in SSD, and that the console will be compatible with your existing PS4 library of games. Here’s everything we know so far about Sony’s fifth-generation PlayStation.
June 5
Sony’s PlayStation lead confirms more PS5 details ahead of E3
4K at 120Hz refresh rates will make a lot of gamers happy.
May 21
Sony demos PlayStation 5 fast load times, hints at cloud gaming future
Less than a second to load a Spider-Man level
April 26
Sony: PlayStation 5 won’t launch in the next 12 months
The next-gen battle is set for 2020
April 16
Sony reveals PlayStation 5 details: 8K graphics, ray tracing, SSDs, and PS4 backwards compatibility
It won’t be out in 2019, though
February 19
What to expect from the PlayStation 5
The days of exotic, bespoke console hardware are almost certainly over
