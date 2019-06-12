PlayStation 5: everything we know about Sony’s next console

Details are finally starting to emerge about the PlayStation 5, Sony’s unimaginatively named successor to the PlayStation 4. The next-generation console is expected to offer a huge leap in power over Sony’s existing machines. It will have a new eight-core AMD CPU based on AMD’s new 7nm Zen 2 architecture, and a custom GPU based on its new Radeon Navi hardware. These chips will bring a host of benefits, including support for up to 8K graphics, ray tracing, and 3D audio. Sony is also promising faster load times thanks to a built-in SSD, and that the console will be compatible with your existing PS4 library of games. Here’s everything we know so far about Sony’s fifth-generation PlayStation.