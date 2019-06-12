Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro renders reveal giant screen and no headphone jack

Rumors have already been hinting at it, but renders published by @Onleaks and Pricebaba a few days ago suggest that Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Note 10 will feature an all-new design that marks a substantial evolution from the Note 9 and other recent models. And this year, the Note will come in two sizes: a giant 6.75-inch Note 10 Pro and 6.3-inch Note 10, both sharing the same overall look. (For reference, the OnePlus 7 Pro sits between those at 6.5 inches, which is larger than last year’s 6.4-inch Note 9.)

Samsung is inching closer to a truly edge-to-edge display, filling the front of the Note 10 with even more screen than before. It extends further at the top because Samsung is seemingly moving to a “hole-punch” look with a center-aligned selfie camera. The cutout really draws my eye in these renders — more so than the right-aligned front camera on the Galaxy S10 line — but hopefully it’ll be a little more subtle in the final product. On the plus side, Samsung is no longer wasting space and extending that cutout with a depth sensor. And even better, the company has nearly eliminated the phone’s bottom chin, with an even smaller sliver of bezel than the S10 has.

Also evident in these renders are sharper corners compared to the Galaxy Note 9 / 8, which give the device a Nokia Lumia vibe as Ars Technica points out. And three things have gone missing: the headphone jack has unfortunately been removed in the Note 10, but mercifully Samsung’s signature Bixby button is also nowhere in sight. Same goes for a fingerprint sensor, so it seems the Note will also be transitioning to an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Around back is a trio of cameras similar to the Galaxy S10’s setup, but this time oriented vertically. The Note 10 Pro will have a 3D time-of-flight sensor similar to the Galaxy S10 5G, while the smaller Note 10 will omit this extra bit of hardware.

With last year’s Note 9, Samsung introduced some new S-Pen tricks such as the ability for the stylus to serve as a remote camera shutter or control music playing on the phone. We should learn much more about what the company has come up with for 2019 sometime in August at Samsung’s usual summer Unpacked event.