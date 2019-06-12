Here’s the letter Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent to LGBTQ employees

In an internal email shared with The Verge, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that YouTube is taking a “hard look” at its harassment policies and will consult “many groups, including people who have themselves experienced harassment,” as well as Google employee resource groups.

During a meeting on Tuesday, Pichai, YouTube product and design SVP Neal Mohan, trust and safety VP Kristie Canegallo, and chief diversity officer and head of employee engagement Melonie Parker met with representatives from the company’s LGBTQ groups. Topics discussed included what one employee called “the pattern of crises” related to the LGBTQ community and a need for earlier internal engagement with LGBTQ groups on policy decisions.

At Code Conference the previous day, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki apologized to the LGBTQ community following widespread backlash to the company’s recent policy decisions regarding conservative pundit Steven Crowder’s channel. (Vox is a publication of Vox Media, which also owns The Verge.) “I’m really, personally very sorry,” Wojcicki said. “YouTube has always been a home of so many LGBTQ creators, and that’s why it was so emotional. Even though it was a hard decision, it was harder that it came from us — because it was such an important home.”

Google employees who have previously spoken to The Verge have voiced anger and exhaustion over YouTube’s actions. “[Executives] ignore us completely unless there is extreme unrest,” one told The Verge. “We can’t trust them anymore to listen in good faith.”

Pichai echoes Wojcicki’s apology and adds that he regrets “that this happened during Pride month when we should be celebrating the incredible LGBTQ+ community you all have built at Google.”

Below is Pichai’s email in its entirety.