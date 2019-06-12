Bird just bought its way into San Francisco by purchasing scooter rival Scoot

Last August, San Francisco welcomed some electric scooters back into its midst, but it gave Bird (and Lime and Spin) the finger — making the city an afterthought in the scooter wars. But now, Bird has bought its way back into the city by purchasing Scoot, one of the two scooter companies that did get permits to operate in SF.

So the city’s last-mile mobility race may be ramping up again.

A press release announcing the acquisition is calling it “a strategic decision from two like-minded companies,” and says that Scoot will continue to operate under its own brand as a subsidiary of Bird, presumably because it needs to so it can operate in places like San Francisco. Scoot also provides larger Vespa-sized scooters — clearly an area of interest for Bird since it announced its electric moped earlier this month.

“We are thrilled to welcome Scoot to the Bird ecosystem and look forward to working with the Scoot team as we further scale our complementary missions – to replace car trips with micro-mobility options for all,” said Travis VanderZanden, founder and CEO of Bird. Here’s Scoot’s founder:

It’s time to take @scootnetworks to the next level. I am excited to announce that we are teaming up with @BirdRide to continue our mission of Electric Vehicles for Everyone. https://t.co/7sCQGO8qhb — Michael Keating (@mbkeating) June 12, 2019

Bird previously tried to get around the SF ban on its scooters by offering a $25 monthly rental service, where it would deliver the scooters, instead of leaving them lying around the city.

Ford purchased Spin, one of the other startups that was excluded from San Francisco, for $100 million last November. Uber just revealed a new scooter today for its previously purchased subsidiary Jump, and Lyft rolled out its own shared electric scooters in Denver last September.

Developing...