This is Google’s Pixel 4

Google just tweeted an image of the Pixel 4, a smartphone that the company isn’t expected to ship until October. The tweet comes after renders of the device were published in recent days, revealing a change in design language from Google’s previous devices. “Wait ‘til you see what it can do,” the Pixel team tweeted.

The official image clearly shows at least two rear cameras and a third sensor in a large camera bump on the phone’s back. Apart from that, we see what looks to be a white or gray power button and the company’s G logo.

Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do. #Pixel4 pic.twitter.com/RnpTNZXEI1 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 12, 2019

The last few Pixel phones have extensively leaked weeks and sometimes months before Google formally announced them, so this time the company is clearly trying to control the narrative of its next major flagship.

By the time Google got to unveiling the Pixel 3 last year, it had already been photographed, featured in lengthy hands-on videos, been put through camera tests, and even accidentally left behind in a Lyft. The company has never explained how the Pixel 3 made its way out into the world to such an unusual extent well before Google’s October 2018 event. It’s been reported that a stolen batch of devices were sold on the Ukranian black market last summer, leading to an investigation by Google and Foxconn.

What we know about the Pixel 4

Renders published by @Onleaks offer a good preview of the Pixel 4’s external design. It’s expected that the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will come in sizes largely similar to their predecessors.

Google has said that the next-generation Google Assistant will launch on the Pixel 4 this fall. The updated Assistant will offer dramatically faster responses to voice commands and questions.

