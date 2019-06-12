Syfy is developing a Krypton spinoff based on Lobo

Tonight, the Syfy Channel will premiere the second season of its Superman-related series Krypton, featuring a bunch of new villains, including one long-standing DC villain: Lobo. Ahead of that premiere, the Syfy Channel says that it is developing a spinoff series featuring the interstellar bounty hunter.

Like Krypton, Lobo will be written and produced by Cameron Welsh, and will feature the character that’ll pop up during this season. The violent and foul-mouthed alien bounty hunter first appeared in 1983, and appears for the first time (in the form of Glen Martin) in a live-action production with Krypton.

As our reviewer Samantha Nelson noted, this new season of Krypton feels as though it’s unrestrained after a claustrophobic first season, and that by “embracing the potential of the show’s science-fiction setting, Krypton’s writers have made the show stand out in a market packed with comic book adaptations,” and that in particular, they’ve “nailed their portrayal of the swaggering, hyper-violent Superman antagonist.” Clearly, Syfy likes the potential that the character brings, at least enough to plot out a potential series featuring him.

If it happens, this series would be the latest of several expanded television universes from DC. Before this was The CW’s Arrowverse, which includes Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl. Then there’s the DC Universe slate of TV shows: Titans, Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing, and next year, Stargirl. Then of course, there’s the big-budget film Expanded Universe franchise, with films like Man of Steel, Wonder Woman, Batman v Superman, and so forth. With Krypton and Lobo, seems that Syfy is hoping that it can carve out an interconnected television franchise of its own.