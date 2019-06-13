AT&T is the latest to cancel Galaxy Fold preorders

AT&T has become the latest retailer to cancel preorders for the Galaxy Fold. In an email received by Tom’s Guide regarding the publication’s preorder device, AT&T said that “Samsung delayed the release of the phone, which means we can’t ship your phone.” Tom’s Guide reports that other customers also received the same email. In April, AT&T said it expected the device to ship today, on June 13th.

Best Buy canceled its Galaxy Fold preorders last month, and Samsung also announced it would cancel any of its own preorders unless customers specifically told it otherwise.

AT&T said that any money paid in advance would be refunded, and that affected customers would receive a $100 AT&T Promotion Card within the next 60 days. Customers can re-order the Galaxy Fold through AT&T once Samsung announces a new release date, but it’s unclear exactly when this will be. Samsung delayed the release of the Fold two months ago after multiple review units, including the device sent to The Verge, broke from just a few days of use.

When the redesigned Galaxy Fold will ship is still the big mystery. Last month, Samsung’s co-CEO DJ Koh said that the company had reviewed the defects and would reach a conclusion soon on how to address, adding that the release “will not be too late.” However, a firm date has yet to be announced.

When contacted for comment today, a spokesperson from Samsung pointed us towards the company’s existing statement from April 22nd, where the company said it would announce a new release date for the phone “in the coming weeks.”