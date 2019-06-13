Samsung’s The Wall Luxury is a 292-inch 8K modular TV

Samsung has announced a new version of The Wall, its massive modular MicroLED TV. The new version, dubbed The Wall Luxury, has a maximum resolution of 8K, creating a TV that measures 292 inches from corner to corner. Alternatively, a 2K configuration of the TV is available that’s just 73 inches big. The Wall Luxury will be available starting next month.

The Wall Luxury has a higher maximum resolution compared to Samsung’s previous MicroLED prototypes, but it also takes up a lot more space. The version of The Wall that was shown off back at CES was a 4K MicroLED TV that was just 75 inches big, compared to this version which only has a 2K resolution in its 73 inch configuration.

Samsung Micro LED is modular, so you can change its size and resolution

Samsung’s MicroLED technology is modular, meaning it can be configured for different sizes and resolutions. These modules clip together like Lego. However, while you can increase the resolution of the total TV, you can’t increase the resolution of its individual modules. You can only add more pixels using more modules.

MicroLED is an impressive new kind of display technology that uses individual LEDs to create a picture, as opposed to existing LED TVs which simply use them to create light from behind an LCD layer. It means black areas of an image are completely black, because their pixels aren’t emitting any light at all. It’s a similar self emissive technology to OLED, but shouldn’t suffer from the same downsides such as lower peak brightness and burn-in. Samsung says The Wall Luxury is rated for 100,000 hours of use, and that it can achieve a peak brightness of 2,000 nits.

Samsung is yet to announce pricing for The Wall Luxury, but at these sizes and specs it’s likely to be a case of, “if you have to ask, then you probably can’t afford it.”