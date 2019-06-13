The Doctor Sleep trailer is a terrifying return to the world of The Shining

The Shining’s Danny Torrance is all grown up in the first trailer for Doctor Sleep.

A sequel to Stephen King’s beloved 1977 novel, Doctor Sleep follows an adult Dan Torrance (Ewan McGregor) whose attempt to live a peaceful life is shattered when he encounters a teenager named Abra. Abra, like Danny, has a powerful extrasensory gift that she needs to use to take down an evil figure known as Rose the Hat and her followers, The True Knot. It’s through their inevitable team-up that Dan is forced to confront what happened to him as a child, and embrace the powers he’s lived with for so long.

The trailer is full of throwbacks to The Shining, including an ominous “redrum” spelled out on Danny’s bedroom wall. Whether it will be as terrifying as Stanley Kubrick’s celebrated 1980 film is the question at hand.

Doctor Sleep, which also stars Rebecca Ferguson and newcomer Kyliegh Curran, will be released on November 8th.