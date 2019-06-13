Target is now offering same-day delivery directly through its website

Target announced today that US customers — with some geographic exceptions — can now select same-day delivery for orders placed directly through its website that total more than $35 for a flat fee of $9.99, or for free if they’re already a member of shopping app Shipt.

It’s part of the company’s integration with Shipt (which it acquired in 2017 for $550 million) to take on competing retailers like Amazon and Walmart. Shipt costs $99 per year, and with its app, customers can place and pay for someone to pick up their order and bring it to them — orders that fall below $35 incur a $7 delivery fee, while orders above $35 are free.

Shipt would deliver Target orders to customers if they were also members, but now, any customer can take advantage of the service. Target now offers the option for same-day delivery directly through its website, giving customers benefits like the option to use their REDCards and take advantage of local ads that weren’t available with Shipt. The company also says that the service is available “in all major metro areas and throughout most of the country,” but there are some places where the service isn’t available.

The company has been building out its same-day infrastructure for just over a year since it acquired Shipt. A spokesperson tells The Verge that as of earlier this year, it had expanded Shipt service to 47 states and 1,500 stores earlier this spring, and it’s implemented and expanded options like order pickup (where someone can place an order online and have it waiting for them at the physical store) and drive-up pickups (where you order an item and have a staff member bring it to your car).