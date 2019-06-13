Bethesda’s Fallout Shelter and YouTube streaming are coming to Tesla cars

The latest game to come to Tesla’s massive touchscreen infotainment center is Bethesda’s Fallout Shelter, the free-to-play post-apocalyptic spinoff title that came out for mobile devices back in 2015.

The announcement was made this afternoon by Bethesda Game Studios’ Todd Howard, the director of Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 and the executive producer of Fallout Shelter. The game joins indie platformer Cuphead, announced for Tesla earlier this month, and a series of Atari classics that came to the electric vehicle last August.

Howard spoke today alongside Tesla CEO Elon Musk live during Geoff Keighley’s E3 Coliseum event, where Musk made a few other entertainment-related Tesla announcements. Musk said YouTube is coming to Tesla vehicles. He also showed a video of a game demo for Beach Buggy Racing 2, an Android racer from mobile developer Vector Unit. But on the Tesla platform, you can use the wheel of the actual car to steer your in-game vehicle. We didn’t get any release dates for games or YouTube streaming.

These announcements are definitely a bit of goofy fun for Tesla — Howard joked with Musk that they might try and bring The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim to the car. But Musk is an avid gamer who became interested in technology at a young age by developing his own video game before he was a teenager. Because of that, he’s been trying to turn the Tesla platform into a mainstream software ecosystem that can support all manner of different entertainment apps, including mobile and even console-quality games.

Video games on your Tesla touchscreen won’t exactly be a selling point for the electric vehicle; chances are if you’re excited about this, you either own a Tesla or one day hope to do so. But it is cool to how robust the Tesla platform can be right now and speculate about where it might go in the future.

Let’s cross our fingers that self-driving tech one day lets us play these games without having to keep your eyes on the road. Until then, playing Cuphead or Fallour Shelter while you’re driving would seem to be both dangerous and illegal.