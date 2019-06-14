Lyft introduces pink-wheeled scooter that it says is better for scooter sharing

Lyft is introducing its first scooter model built specifically for scooter sharing. It’s meant to be more durable, with a longer battery life and two kinds of brakes. The scooters are available in Denver, the first place Lyft rolled out its scooters last year.

There are two kinds of brakes on the scooter: a hand brake and a thumb brake. The hand brake, on the left handlebar, is much like the ones on bikes, and will stop both wheels if pulled. The new frame doesn’t fold, which Lyft says makes it sturdier; the company also said the scooter’s base is 20 percent wider, without giving specific dimensions. Lyft declined to give specifics on how long the battery would last, or how much longer (minutes? hours? days?) that might be than current scooters.

Earlier this week, Uber also announced a more-rugged scooter at its Elevate conference, and will introduce it in the US on June 24th. The industry overall is trying to create tougher scooters — because scooter-sharing is bleeding money just like Uber and Lyft’s ride-hailing businesses. Most scooter companies are finding manufacturers who will design scooters that are durable enough for constant use, possibly improving the unit economics. No one yet knows if the tougher scooters will make scooter-sharing profitable, so Lyft’s and Uber’s offerings are likely to be watched closely by industry insiders.

Three days ago, Lyft rebranded its bike sharing program. Once known as Ford GoBike, they are now called Bay Wheels, and Lyft is suing San Francisco to block other bikeshare options in the city. (Lyft previously sued New York City to block its minimum wage requirements; the company lost.)

Both Lyft’s bikes and the scooters will have pink wheels.