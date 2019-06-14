The Google Pixel 4: everything we know so far

Google’s Pixel 4 is already official — sort of. Instead of dealing with the endless cycle of leaks that have plagued its recent phones, Google is taking a different approach this time: officially revealing the phone months in advance, tweeting out images of the back of the phone and revealing a new dual-camera image sensor.

While we now know what it looks like, there’s still a lot we don’t know about the phone, and there will likely be plenty of news coming between now and when the phone goes on sale this fall. Here’s what we know so far: