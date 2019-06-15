Sometimes it’s nice when a film just gets your mind racing with ideas, even if what’s happening on screen isn’t necessarily the most flooring thing. That’s how I felt watching a couple of films over the past week, Funny Ha Ha and Mutual Appreciation, a pair of the earliest (and only, really) mumblecore movies.

There’s a lot I like about both films, but there’s a lot about them that’s just... kind of boring, pretty much by nature of the type of films they are. People talk, stutter, um and uh. Plots are nonexistent, goals are aimless. I love the vibe, but it’s easy to just tune out and let your mind wander as conversations awkwardly stumble on.

At the same time, that’s also what’s wonderful about them. There’s a very unique feeling of eavesdropping on some friends hanging out, talking about nothing in particular. You can ignore it, or you can get absorbed and dream off on tangents of your own. (P.S. I very much recommend this interview Vox did with the films’ director, Andrew Bujalski, about his early movies.)

Check out seven trailers from this week below.

Doctor Sleep

Stephen King adaptations have been some of the hottest properties around in recent years, so it was only a matter of time before someone got to Doctor Sleep, King’s 2013 sequel to The Shining. The movie looks very different than the Stanley Kubrick classic but still very creepy. It comes out November 8th.

Frozen 2

Disney put out the first full length trailer for Frozen 2 this week, teasing a film that seems to balance a much darker tone than the original with a still very big and awe-inducing sense of adventure. It comes out November 22nd.

Pennyworth

So let’s say Batman is too expensive of a character to get the rights to, but you still want a Batman series. What do you do instead? Make a show about the butler, I guess. In all seriousness, Pennyworth looks like a surprisingly fun spinoff with the vibe of a classic action movie. It starts July 28th on Epix.

Official Secrets

Keira Knightley stars as Katharine Gun, a GCHQ translator who leaked information in 2003 about a United States’ plan to bug UN diplomats who were on the fence about supporting the invasion of Iraq. The movie looks maybe a touch too dramatic, but I’m into Keira Knightley playing a character living in the current century. It comes out August 30th.

Succession

I keep hearing people rave about Succession, and while I suspect that a lot of stuffy white guys being upset in conference rooms and at dinner tables isn’t everyone’s idea of a thrilling show, I will admit this looks pretty good. The show returns August 11th.

Late Night

Amazon has put out one final trailer for Late Night, Mindy Kaling’s Sundance hit that has her playing a new hire in a late night writers’ room trying to shake things up. The film hits theaters this weekend; it’ll be streaming on Amazon eventually, but likely not until closer to the end of the year.

Dark

There’s another creepy teaser out for Netflix’s Dark. I haven’t seen the show, so I’m not entirely sure what’s going on, but I love the look of everything here. The show returns June 21st.