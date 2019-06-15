Amazon shut down Amazon Spark, its discovery shopping feature

Amazon has shut down its social network-like feature on its site and app called Amazon Spark, in which Prime customers could post pictures of the products they’ve bought, according to TechCrunch.

The company launched the service for Prime members in 2017. It prompted customers to pick a selection of interests in the section in the feature, and would then show you a feed of posts from users that related to those interests. The service seemed to be designed to replicate influencers using social networks like Instagram and Pinterest. Users could react to posts with a “smile” or a comment.

TechCrunch noted that the site felt “too transactional” as compared to other social networks and never really took off. The page for the feature is no longer on Amazon and its app, and its URL now redirects to “#FoundItOnAmazon” for some users or to “Your recently viewed items and featured recommendations.” Amazon didn’t explain why it shut down the site.

Amazon doesn’t appear to be giving up entirely on social feed-driven product discovery. TechCrunch notes what Amazon learned from Spark and another feature called Interesting Finds (which is still operational) are being incorporated into #FoundItOnAmazon, although that feature appears to be focused mainly on home decor.