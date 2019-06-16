All the updates for Hulu’s new season of Veronica Mars

Veronica Mars is coming back. Last year, Hulu greenlit a new season of the cult-classic TV series, which followed teenager Veronica Mars as she makes her way through high school while moonlighting as a private investigator.

The show attracted a devoted fanbase, who later Kickstarted a feature film that continued the story. The eight-episode fourth season will take place more than a decade after the events of the series, and follows Veronica as she works to investigate who’s behind a string of bombings in her hometown of Neptune, California.

Hulu will begin streaming the original three seasons on July 1st, and the new season will drop on July 26th.