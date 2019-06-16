Walmart launched an unlimited grocery delivery subscription service

Walmart has introduced an unlimited grocery delivery service called Delivery Unlimited, as spotted by TechCrunch. The service is an expansion of the company’s existing delivery and pickup efforts, and costs $98 a year.

The company already offered a delivery service for online orders: customers could have items shipped to their nearest store for free, or to their home for a $9.95 delivery fee for each order. TechCrunch notes that this new annual subscription will cost $98 for a year, or $12.95 a month, and allows customers to skip the per-order fee. To use it, customers place their order on Walmart’s site or app, and can select a delivery window for when they want their order delivered.

This annual service comes as Walmart has introduced a number of other initiatives to try and entice online shoppers to its stores, including introducing free, one-day shipping for orders over $35, pickup towers a number of its stores, and even an in-home delivery service that will allow employees into your house to place groceries directly into your refrigerator.

Walmart has been stepping up its efforts against other online retailers in recent months, and Amazon’s Prime membership appears to be the target here. Walmart’s annual fee is lower than Amazon’s $119 annual cost, while Target’s new delivery service with Shipt costs $99 a year, as well as Instacart.