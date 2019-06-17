Adobe’s next iPad drawing app is called Adobe Fresco

Adobe’s upcoming iPad drawing and painting app will be called Adobe Fresco, the company announced today on its blog. Previously called Project Gemini, the app will arrive sometime later this year.

Named after the Italian Renaissance-style painting technique of applying water-based pigments to wet plaster, Adobe Fresco’s main selling point is its Live Brushes, which mimic the way paint would mix and blend in real life. Adobe’s chief product officer, Scott Belsky, writes that Live Brushes use Adobe Sensei, the company’s AI platform, to recreate how oils and watercolors bloom and react with each other.

The app also lets artists draw with vector and raster brushes, combining the features of the Adobe Illustrator Draw and Photoshop Sketch iPad apps. It’ll support Photoshop files across Creative Cloud, and exporting to PDF for editing in Illustrator. The UI and toolbar layout is also similar to Adobe’s upcoming Photoshop for iPad app, which is also arriving this year. You’ll be able to import your Photoshop brushes so you can draw and paint with the brushes you’re used to.

If you want to try out Fresco before it’s officially out, you can apply to be in the prerelease testing here.