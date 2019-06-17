Huawei laptops return to Microsoft’s online store after mysteriously disappearing

Microsoft removed Huawei’s laptop lineup from its online store last month, following a new executive order to crack down on the Chinese tech company. While the software giant has remained silent over whether Huawei will still be able to obtain Windows licenses for its range of laptops, the devices are now starting to return to online stores this week.

Twitter user WalkingCat noticed that Huawei’s laptops have returned, and we’ve spotted that the MateBook 13, the MateBook, and the MateBook X Pro are all available once again. The MateBook X Pro is currently listed as “out of stock,” but the rest are available to purchase again.

The Verge reached out to Microsoft to comment multiple times on the removal of the Huawei laptops last month, but the company refused to issue a statement. Microsoft is no longer remaining silent.

“We have been evaluating, and will continue to respond to, the many business, technical and regulatory complexities stemming from the recent addition of Huawei to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Export Administration Regulations Entity List,” says a Microsoft spokesperson in a statement to The Verge. “As a result, we are resuming the sale of existing inventory of Huawei devices at Microsoft Store.”

The important words there are “existing inventory” — when we asked Microsoft whether the company plans to continue to stock and sell Huawei laptops, a spokesperson doubled down on that point: “Microsoft Store is selling existing inventory, which is compliant with current U.S. regulations.”

Huawei has since postponed the launch of a new Windows-powered laptop that was due to be unveiled at the CES Asia show last week. It’s not exactly clear what new laptop Huawei was planning to announce, but it did previously unveil the MateBook 14 and updated its MateBook X Pro line at MWC earlier this year.

Update, June 17th at 4:19PM ET: Article updated with comments from Microsoft.